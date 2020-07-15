FARMINGTON -- The filing period for candidates running for municipal office in the Nov. 3 General Election opens at noon July 27 and runs through noon Aug. 5.

Anyone running for Prairie Grove School Board can file between noon July 27 and noon Aug. 3, according to the Washington County Election Commission. Farmington and Lincoln school board elections were held in March but Prairie Grove School Board decided to have its 2020 election coincide with the Nov. 3 General Election.

Prairie Grove School Board Election

Positions 2 and 5 will be open on the Prairie Grove School Board. Currently, William Dick serves in the Position 2 seat and Casie Ruland is in the Position 5 seat. Both offices are considered at-large positions and are for five-year terms. Both are running for re-election.

Candidates for Prairie Grove School Board can live anywhere within the school boundaries to run for office. To file for office, candidates have to turn in a petition with 20 qualified, registered voters, along with a political practice pledge and affidavit of eligibility.

Anyone who is not an incumbent also is required to file a statement of financial interest by Aug. 10. All candidates have to file a contribution and expenditure report.

Packets are available at the Prairie Grove School District central office on Buchanan or at Washington County Clerk's office.

Ruland said she is running because she enjoys the community aspect of serving on the local school board.

"I am am excited to see what the next five years will bring for the district and town," Ruland said.

Dick has served for 16 years.

"I still have a small child in school and I enjoy being on the school board and being active in the community," Dick said.

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Candidates for municipal office for first class cities have to turn in a petition with 30 qualified signatures from registered voters in the city, a political practice pledge and an affidavit of eligibility. Candidates also have to file a contribution and expenditure report. Packets are available at the county clerk's office or in municipal offices.

Farmington City Council

Position 1 for each Ward on Farmington City Council will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. In Farmington, all incumbents have said they will run for re-election for another four-year term. Candidates for the positions have to live in their specific wards.

Sherry Mathews, who represents Ward 1, has served on the council for about 10 years and said she is running for re-election because she has enjoyed being involved in the city where she lives and helping make decisions that make Farmington the place everyone wants to live.

Keith Lipford, who represents Ward 2, has served since 2007 and said he is running again to continue to make Farmington a place that he and has family want to live in.

Brenda Cunningham has represented Ward 3 for 18 years. She's running for re-election, she said, "because I really care for this town. I'm very proud of the state the town is in financially. It's a fabulous place to live and raise children. I'm very proud of this town and I want it to continue and I want to be a part of it."

Ward 4 council member Diane Bryant also is running for re-election. She ran unopposed for her first term and has served on the council since 2015.

Lincoln City Council

For Lincoln City Council, all positions will be on the ballot for two-year terms. Candidates have to live in their specific wards.

Three council members last week said they are running for re-election: Terry Bryson for Ward 2, Position 2; Gary Eoff for Ward 3, Position 2; Johnny Stowers for Ward 4, Position 2.

Bryson is running for his second term on the council.

"We've seen such a start of revitalization in the area, and I'd like to see it continue more and be completed," Bryson said.

Stowers has served since January 2015.

"In the 5 1/2 years I have been on the City Council, I have worked to get a number of needed changes made, but there are a number of changes that still need to be made. In the last year and a half we have accomplished a lot. If allowed to stay on the council, I hope to accomplish a lot more in the next two years," Stowers said in an email about why he's running for re-election.

Eoff said he's running again "to try to make things better for the people of Lincoln."

Council member Troy Myers, who represents Ward 2, Position 1, said he has not made up his mind because of the time involved with his full-time job. Council members Doyle Dixon and Pam Christian could not be reached, and council member Doug Moore declined to comment.

Bobby McDonald, Ward 3, Position 1, said he does not plan to run for re-election, noting it's time to "pass the torch" to someone else. McDonald has served since 2003.

Prairie Grove City Council

Position 2 for each Ward on Prairie Grove City Council will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. Candidates must live in the wards they represent.

Rick Clayton, who represents Ward 1, said he has picked up a packet to turn in but has not made up his mind yet on whether he will run for re-election.

Ward 2 council member Brea Gragg was appointed to her position in November 2017, and plans to run for the seat.

"I have very much enjoyed serving," said Gragg, who is 30 years old. "I'm running for this seat because I feel very strongly our generation needs to get involved and find a way to have a voice in the future of the community."

She said her goal is to honor the traditions of Prairie Grove while also creating new opportunities for its citizens and the city.

Rick Ault was appointed to Ward 3, Position 2 to fill a vacancy on the council. He said he is running to remain in the position "to continue to serve the community in as many ways as I can."

Ray Carson, Ward 4, said he has picked up the paperwork and plans to file for re-election. He was appointed to fill a vacancy in May 2018. Carson said he is running for office because he enjoys serving the city, staying involving and being civic minded.

"It has helped me become a part of the community at a higher level," Carson said.