Farmington police, Prairie Grove police, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are participating in a concerted speed enforcement plan this week under the tagline, "Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine, according to news releases and local officials.

The speed enforcement blitz will run through Sunday, July 19, and is a campaign to draw attention to the severity of the problem, both locally and across the nation, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"Speeding is synonymous with tragedy and death on our roadways," said Col. Bill Bryant with Arkansas State Police in an announcement from that agency.

Locally, police officers and deputies will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits in Washington County.

According to National Highway Transportation Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below. A NHTSA research report, "Analysis of Speeding-Related Fatal Motor Vehicle Traffic Crashes," shows that a major proportion of fatal, speeding-related single-vehicle crashes occur on rural roadways.

Funds that allow the increased patrol are provided through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).