PRAIRIE GROVE -- When people think of a queen they tend to think in terms of an important person surrounded by servants waiting on them -- not the other way around.

Many customers doing business at the Farmers Co-op Prairie Grove which opened in March at 3026 East Heritage Parkway don't realize they're being waited on by royalty.

Danyel Moore, 2019 Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks -- to be precise.

"They definitely don't realize it," Moore said.

Rodeo and queening conversation comes up working in a store dealing in agricultural goods and services. When customers start to talk about those topics, Moore offers her expertise in a cowgirl off-hand style.

"Yeah, I'm the queen at Springdale," Moore reveals her title which catches people by surprise.

"And they're like, What?' So, that's kind of fun, but most people don't realize it," Moore said.

Moore, 21, daughter of Lane and Charity Moore, of Springdale, graduated from Har-Ber High School in 2017 before going on to Northwest Arkansas Community College. When she won the 2019 Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks title the achievement fulfilled a childhood dream, following in the footsteps of her grandmother and aunt, who she says "Both spent a year under the Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks crown."

Yet, in true cowgirl style Moore remains down to earth, eager to wait on the next customer at the co-op.

"It's a blast. I have so much fun working up there. I love all the people that come in and getting to know my regular customers," Moore said.

Moore lives in Springdale and commutes to work where the small town atmosphere of Prairie Grove provides a pleasant on-the-job setting.

"I love the smaller community. I like being over there. I like getting to know everybody," Moore said. "I like people in general so its fun to get to talk to everybody."

The business is relatively new and still in the process of setting up its inventory so every time somebody comes in and asks for something the co-op orders it for them.

"We're tailoring everything that we're carrying to meet the needs of our community we're in," Moore said. "It's not like a big box store where you just have a set of items that they're carrying. We're carrying things that help the people in our community."

Rodeo fans, who wish to see Moore in action, can check out her guest appearance at the Lincoln Rodeo Aug. 6-8.