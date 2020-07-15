Uncle Sam's birthday was a little different this year, no big crowd, due to the "virus," but it still could be, as was, celebrated outside as usual. Though many events were canceled, viewing the fireworks from all directions was enjoyed. The grandchildren and older ones had fun.

We do miss the fireworks we once enjoyed from the backyard, those from Fayetteville and also from the Mall, always beautiful, even from this distance.

Before the fireworks, the usual grilled picnic fare was enjoyed down by the pond, and this year a big dish of the first picking, fresh, fried okra was enjoyed. How much better could it be?

We wondered does anyone remember of a year when there was a full moon on July 4? This year, it was so bright, red at first, but it didn't outshine the sparkling fun.

One day I heard the old saying. "We are all in the same boat" concerning the current situation and I thought of the following.

Noah's Ark

Everything I need to know about life, I learned from Noah's Ark.

1. Don't miss the boat

2. Remember that we are all in the same boat.

3. Plan ahead. It wasn't raining when Noah built the Ark.

4. Stay fit. When you're 600 years old, someone may ask you to do something really big.

5. Don't listen to critics; just get on with the job that needs to be done.

6. Build your future on high ground.

7. For safety's sake, travel in pairs.

8. Speed isn't always an advantage. The snails were on board with the cheetahs.

9. When you're stressed, float a while.

10. Remember, the Ark was built by amateurs; the Titanic by professionals.

11. No matter the storm, when you are with God, there's always a rainbow waiting.

Happy birthday to Jack Chenowith, Mason Roy, Helen Bailey, Clark Bailey, Gracie Remirez, Danny Butler, Aubrey Mae Larsen, Joyce Snodgrass, Amy Love.

Happy anniversary to Shadoe and Caitlyn Vanata.

Happy years, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.