Gov. Asa Hutchinson answers a question during the daily covid-19 press briefing on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a statewide directive requiring face masks in public during his daily briefing Thursday. The mandate will go into effect Monday.

EARLIER: Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 30,297 Thursday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 335.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk3NOo84PDQ]