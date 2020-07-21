FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters during his daily briefing at the Capitol in Little Rock in this May 15 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 33,927 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 363.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiDIIlJ0QB8]
