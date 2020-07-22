LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Brooklyn Lamproe, a member of Farmington Junior High dance team, helps Jayden Oldenbergh, 12, with some of her dance moves during a four-day clinic held last week for Pee Wee Spirit teams. The sixth-grade clinic was at Ledbetter's gym but the girls quickly moved outside because it was too hot inside the gym. Carrie Dean is coach of the 6th grade spirit team.

