MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Matt Triplett, of Columbia Falls, Mont., scored a 92-point ride on this bull named Louisville Slugger to win first place and $10,000 in prize money at the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division "Buckin' At The Ranch" event at Prairie Grove last weekend. Triplett successfully rode four bulls over two days and earned $1,321.81 for riding two bulls on Friday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Ascending from the majestic mountains of Montana then descending upon the lush prairie of Northwest Arkansas paid off handsomely for Professional Bull Riders star Matt Triplett.

Triplett electrified the crowd riding Louisville Slugger, the last bull of Saturday's championship round to conclude the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division "Buckin' At The Ranch" two-day event for a 92-point score and $10,000 payday.

Any turbulence experienced during the plane trip from Glacier International Airport just outside Triplett's hometown of Columbia Falls, Mont., to Northwest Arkansas seemed minor in comparison to mounting and successfully riding four bulls at the Ogden Ranch Friday and Saturday.

Triplett's home state, known as "Big Sky Country," displays vast star fields and galaxies at night in the virtual absence of humidity, man-made lights and smog, but he came expecting a big ride.

Crossing the Continental Divide might momentarily take one's breath away, but Triplett had no intention of keeping his feet on the ground once he arrived at Prairie Grove's Ogden Ranch, which held a PBR event originally scheduled as part of Springdale's Rodeo of the Ozarks, and he would soon get airborne again.

Triplett remained in control throughout Saturday's championship ride, enduring several spins and dismounted on his feet facing Louisville Slugger, which finished as the top bull in the two-day competition scoring 45 points on Triplett's ride and 45.5 while bucking off Brennon Eldred on Friday.

Backing away, Triplett turned to address the fans, climbed and put a knee on the top rail of the fence acknowledging thunderous cheers before his score came back.

Only three successful rides occurred during Saturday's championship round. Triplett's toughest competition in the final round came from PBR World No. 5 ranked Colton Jesse, of Konowa, Okla., who scored a 90.5 ride minutes earlier on an Ogden Ranch owned bull named "Uncle Dexter."

Jesse had the second best ride earlier Saturday with a 84.5 score just behind Tripplett's 86.5. Jesse earned $2,876.89 and 7.5 points in the PBR World standings by finishing in a tie for second place with Brazilian Junio Patrik Souza, who scored 87.5 points twice. Souza took away $2,993.52 and 7.5 points.

Triplett, currently ranked No. 13 in the PBR World standings, captured 15 points on Saturday and finished with a cumulative score of 178.5 while Jesse and Souza accumulated aggregate scores of 175.0 apiece.

A trio of the 17 Brazilians who competed at Prairie Grove occupied the fifth through seventh spots. Joao Lucas achieved identical scores of 86.5 to place fifth with 173.0 aggregate points winning $1,003.02. Luciano De Castro had scores of 83 and 67 to compile 150.0 total points, earning $435.42. Rafael Henrique Dos Santos claimed $793.09 with a 90-point ride Saturday. Rounding out the Top 10 tied for ninth were Andrew Alvidrez, of Seminole, Texas, and Koal Livingston, of Burleson, Texas, both with 86-point rides.

A total of $20,457.87 in prize money was awarded with 24 qualified rides spread out over the two days.

Triplett faired well Friday, too, scoring rides of 85 aboard "Gator" and 88.5 points on a bull named "Time's Up" to net another $1,321.81 and 4 points, good for fourth place, but his performance improved each time he climbed aboard a bull. He appeared on top of his game Saturday, nailing down points on both rides in fine fashion.

"That bull ("Louisville Slugger") was amazing," Triplett said when presented with his $10,000 check from Ogden Ranch. He then addressed the fans one more time.

"Thank you fans for coming out and supporting us. We thank you guys so much."

