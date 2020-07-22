FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington is one of the top 10 cities in Arkansas, as far as the percentage of residents who have submitted responses to the 2020 census, according to a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Farmington is eighth out of the state with a 72.1% self-response rate. Bella Vista is first with a 79.2% self-response rate. Prairie Grove's self-response rate is 68.1%, and Lincoln's self-response rate is 49.9%

Washington County is in sixth place among counties in the state with a 62.3% self-response rate. The Arkansas self-response rate is 56.8%, according to latest figures, and the national self-response rate is 62.1%.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn said he is pleased with Farmington's response rate, especially when compared to other cities in the area.

"There's some towns, that it's not even 30 or 35 percent." Penn said. "That's not good."

It's important for everyone to be counted in the city, Penn said.

"For us to be able to get the appropriate tax dollars and turnback money, that's based on our population. If we don't get people counted in our city, we'll get shortchanged on our tax dollars. It's important for everyone to be counted."

Plus, he said the city wants to know how many people are in the community.

Farmington's 2010 census was 5,974. The Census website esimates Farmington's population at 7,400 for 2019. For 2020, Farmington's population could be 8,000 people, Penn said.

"It's hard to say. There's been a lot of growth. We also had a lag when we didn't have any residential growth. But if we're over 8,000, that will be great."

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works for Prairie Grove, said many funding calculations are based on a city's population, including turnback money, county sales tax and highway distributions.

"We're not talking about thousands of dollars, we're talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars," Oelrich said. "There's a whole lot of things that number is tied to. The county sales tax for us alone will be a huge amount of money. The cities that are growing have a larger percentage of the money. Those that are getting smaller will lose. We're going to gain."

Prairie Grove's population was 4,340 for the 2010 census and then increased to 4,416 with an adjustment census because of the highway annexation. For July 1, 2019, the Census estimated Prairie Grove's population at 6,740. Oelrich said he believes it will be around 7,000 for the 2020 census because of new housing starts.

Prairie Grove started out well for the self-response rate but now it is just "creeping along," he said. He figures most people who are going to respond on their own have already down that.

Lincoln's population from the 2010 census was 2,291 people with an estimated population of 2,481 for 2019, according to the U.S. Census website.

In mid-March, most households received an invitation in the mail to respond to the 2020 Census, followed by multiple reminders and a paper questionnaire. Census enumerators are scheduled to visit households that have not responded beginning in August.

The deadline for self-response has been extended to Oct. 31 because of the covid-19 restrictions.