PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. -- Greetings Mr. President, humbly I submit the following candidate for your consideration as a worthy recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Mr. Nathan Ogden, of Prairie Grove, Ark.

Mr. Ogden did something last week not many people choose to capitalize upon during their lifetime -- post a social media video promoting each main street business and many others from his hometown.

One of his employees at Pick-it Construction, Weston Bartholomew, another Prairie Grove native, raved about Mr. Ogden's impromptu walk-through along historic Buchanan Street and other areas of Prairie Grove highlighting each business with personal endorsements and references to the owners.

"Nathan, it's amazing what he can get done, what he can get done for the community," Bartholomew said, speaking during Friday's Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division "Buckin' At The Ranch" event, which premiered on Ogden's property just south of Prairie Grove on Illinois Chapel Road.

Most state tourism divisions and local chambers of commerce would be hard-pressed to produce a comparable feature on Mr. Ogden's bare bones budget -- using a selfie stick and a cell phone. Out-sourcing such a project would only result in vanity and frustration.

An outside agency could never hope to replicate Mr. Ogden's authenticity and insight inviting PBR fans to do business and experience the community including the Battle of Prairie Grove State Park while participating in "Buckin' At The Ranch."

"Nathan is very proud of being from Prairie Grove," Bartholomew said, explaining he volunteered his time to help set up the arena in the midst of a 60-acre pasture. "It's been a cool deal for him to go out of his way to mention businesses from his hometown to give people from out-of-town an opportunity to eat at and go to those businesses."

Mr. President, I draw your attention to the fact, that in less than one month since the June 22 cancellation of Rodeo of the Ozarks at Springdale's 10,000-seat Parsons Stadium, Mr. Ogden envisioned retaining the PBR portion of that rodeo, procured PBR sanctioning, submitted plans accounting for covid-19 restrictions gaining approval from the Arkansas Department of Health and CDC, sold sponsorships and tickets, arranged for two quality musical acts, lined up more than 50 bucking bulls, recruited all personnel necessary to run a two-day event, and oversaw sight preparations.

Mr. Ogden epitomizes the American spirit demonstrating resilience promoting commerce during an economic downtrend doing what some thought impossible against contrary winds.

"The fact that he was able to bring some of the biggest names and biggest bulls in Arkansas says a lot about him," Bartholomew said. "He was able to do this in a month with the coronavirus."

Among the acts Mr. Ogden put to work was Nashville recording artist Heath Sanders, a Marshall, Ark., native, who performed at the Ogden Ranch Friday following the bull riding.

Sanders' manager, Rickey Crawford, said the act was thankful for the invitation after going 2.5 months without playing any live gigs.

"This is his wheelhouse, his fans, people who grew up in the same way he did," Crawford said. "We really appreciate getting to come back to Arkansas where he grew up."

Sanders sang "Happy Birthday To You" for Kaylee Hutchison, daughter of his long-time friend, Angie Hutchison, to celebrate the young lady's 19th birthday.

Sanders works during the week as a Nashville songwriter, but hasn't been able to supplement his income by playing live. He said putting a song into words is the hard part, but draws inspiration playing live for the hard-working American people.

"There's not a rodeo event or a chuck wagon race that I don't walk away from feeling like that's where I come from," Sanders said.

By holding this event, Mr. Ogden stimulated the local economy, not only for Prairie Grove but all of Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

Phil McGarrah, along with his band "Runnin' On Empty," performed Saturday at "Buckin' At The Ranch."

"We work to keep a Grade A reputation as far as putting on shows and being community-minded," McGarrah said.

McGarrah's resume includes in his words, "working with about every major entertainer in the business," but he, too, has had trouble finding live gigs to play.

Both Sanders and McGarrah, also a songwriter, earned a valuable paycheck last weekend as did bull riders, stock contractors, vendors and rodeo personnel.

As a businessman, Mr. President, you know that type of business initiative Mr. Ogden utilized should be rewarded.

How about it, Mr. President, will you consider Mr. Ogden for the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

