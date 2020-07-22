Alivia Avance, 11, is one of many sixth graders who learned a dance routine last week during a clinic hosted by Farmington Junior High Dance Team.

Carlee Kettner, 11, didn't let a fractured right knee stop her from participating in a dance clinic last week for Farmington's 6th Grade Pee Wee Spirit Team. Carlee said her knee was injured in a bicycle accident. The sixth graders met in the Ledbetter gym and outside in the shade under the trees.

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Members of the Farmington Junior High Dance Team led a clinic for the 6th-grade Pee Wee Spirit Team last week. Other clinics also were held for the fourth- and fifth-grade Pee Wee Spirit Teams.

