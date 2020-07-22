FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington is accepting applications from anyone who lives in Ward 1 and is interested in filling a vacancy for the Position 2 seat.

Abby Spinks, who was elected to the position in November 2018, is moving to Siloam Springs and has resigned from the council.

The person who fills the vacancy will serve the remainder of Spinks' four-year term through December 2022.

Ward 1 is in the northeast corner of the city limits. It is mainly north of Main Street and is east of Farmington Branch. To see the ward map, go to the city's website, cityoffarmingtonar.com. Under the Main Menu, go to the City Council link and scroll to the bottom of that page for the link to the ward map.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month. It only has special meetings on rare occasions. Council members receive $225 per meeting.

Mayor Ernie Penn said eligible residents interested in the vacancy are asked to fill out a statement of interest application and to provide a personal bio, contact information and a cover letter on why they want to serve.

The application is available at City Hall or from the city website at the City Council link. Penn said the city will accept applications for about 30 days.

For more information, call City Hall, 267-3865.