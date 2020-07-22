LINCOLN -- Members of Lincoln High Class of 2020 wanted an in-person graduation if at all possible, and that will happen for them at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Lincoln High School basketball arena.

The ceremony will be for students only, along with Lincoln School Board members and a few administrators. Parents and others will be able to watch it livestream, either from home or from large video boards placed in the high school parking lot.

Courtney Jones, who resigned June 30 as high school principal because of a move to Missouri, said she surveyed her seniors to see what they wanted to do.

"They just adamantly wanted to have an in-person graduation," Jones said.

The students told her, "We don't care what it looks like. We just want to be in person and we just want to be with our class."

Jones, who served as high school principal for seven years, will return to Lincoln one more time to oversee the ceremony. It has been Jones' custom each year to present the class with one word that represents the group as a whole. She said she'll do that again this year.

Jones also has another reason for returning for graduation. Her son is a member of the Lincoln High Class of 2020.

The high school just recently made changes to move graduation from the football stadium to the basketball arena at the request of new high school Principal Stan Karber, according to Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District.

Karber said several schools had problems with people wanting to get into graduation ceremonies without required tickets and others refused to wear masks. Lincoln was allowing its graduates to only have four tickets for guests in the football stadium.

Karber told adminstrators he wanted to try to avoid that type of situation in Lincoln.

Spears said the school will check the temperature of everyone entering the facility. Graduates will be spread out in chairs on the gym floor. They will wear masks into the facility but will be able to remove the masks during the ceremony because of social distancing. The graduation will follow other guidelines issued by the Department of Health for large gatherings.

"We have a small school and if we're able to honor our graduates, we want to do that as long as we can do it safely," Jones said.

The 2020 class has 72 graduates and 68 are expected to walk. Spears said several graduates already had commitments and will not be able to attend so those seniors were brought in earlier this summer and videotaped receiving their diplomas. The videos will be shown during the ceremony Saturday night.

Jones said the program itself will be the same as past years. Spears will welcome everyone, and Jones will address the students. Student speakers will be valedictorian Kiara Bishop, salutatorian Ian Jackson and class presidents Shea Woolsey and Leah Greene.

Afterward, students will receive their diplomas.

A few traditions, though, will not be able to happen. The high school band and high school choir will not perform.

One long-standing tradition is when graduates go up into the stands at the basketball arena and present a single-stem rose to their parents or someone else significant in their lives. Graduates will not present flowers during the ceremony this year.

Jones said she has not made up her mind about a relatively new tradition. Since 2016, she has allowed the seniors to take out their cellphones and snap selfies with friends. She said she's hesitant this year because she wants to make sure to retain physical distancing among the graduates.

Usually, Lincoln School Board members line up and shake hands with graduates as they leave the stage.

"I told the board, you'll have to wave at the kids," Spears said. "They usually shake hands. There won't be any of that."

The plan, Spears said, is a one-hour ceremony that is "short and sweet." After the ceremony, graduates will be able to toss their graduation caps in celebration and then will leave the facility to join any family members waiting outside.

At Lincoln School Board's meeting Monday night, Spears told board members about the graduation changes, adding, "We'll wrap up 2020 on Saturday and start bearing down on next year."

Ian Jackson, salutatorian

Shea Woolsey, class co-president