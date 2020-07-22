COURTESY PHOTO Jaxton Jowers, 10, of Farmington, shows how his Mask Keepers will help people hold onto their masks when they are not wearing it. He and his mom started this project as a way to raise money for Peachtree Village in Farmington.

FARMINGTON -- Using parachute cord and two clips, 10-year-old Jaxton Jowers of Farmington is making "mask keepers" to raise money to help senior adults, and at the same time, provide a way for adults and kids to hold on to their face coverings.

Jaxton said his mom, Pam Jowers, came up with the idea when they were trying to think of a way to help Peachtree Village, an assisted living facility in Farmington.

Pam said she thought of the idea when she read something about teachers being worried because kids would not be able to hold on to their face masks and the coverings would end up on the school floor.

Jaxton said both of them have worked on the project. So far, they've made 40 mask keepers, with 33 more people wanting at least two of them. The count is up to 110 Mask Keepers so far.

He's selling them for $2 each: $1 goes to his Peachetree Village account and the other dollar is split between buying more supplies and giving him a little bit of money for his efforts.

"A bunch of people are paying more than they should," Jaxton said. One woman for instance, owed $8 but paid $20. "We were grateful for that so the extra money will go toward Peachtree."

Jaxton said he's glad to do something to help senior adults at Peachtree. He and his mom plan to use the money for items such as puzzle books, snacks, candy and coloring books.

"I've always wanted to help out with the senior center or something and when my mom came up with this idea, I just thought it was a really good idea and they are super easy to make," Jaxton said. "That's what is fun about it and we can make people's lives easier when they are out and about."

Jaxton explained the project. The parachute cord is cut 30 inches long with clips tied onto each end. The clips then are attached to each mask strap so the mask will hang around the neck when it is not being used to cover someone's nose and mouth. He burns the end of the cord so that it will not unravel.

Pam said the cords are being advertised through her Facebook page. She also asked if anyone had puzzles to donate to Peachtree Village and has received around 50 puzzles so far.

Pam said she showed Jaxton how to make the Mask Keepers and he's able to do the work by himself. He's also learned how to set up a spreadsheet and is keeping track of his orders.

Pam said they also plan to help the Fayetteville Veterans Home with proceeds from the Mask Keepers.