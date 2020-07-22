PRAIRIE GROVE -- The rarity of a PBR bucking bull named "Find Jesus," which Pick-it Construction recently retired becomes apparent upon examination of the Top 586 PBR bulls through June 30. Of that number only five bulls are named with some sort of religious or spiritual theme: Zacchaeus, Slice Of Heaven, Church Bells, Holy Water, and Preacher's Kid. There were 575 total names with limited redundancy.

The PBR pool of rough stock contains what seems like an unending list of colorful names.

There are bulls named after Native Americans: Medicine Man, War Cloud, Walks Far, Grey Eagle, Choctaw Bingo, War Cry, Comanche, Low Dog, Lightfoot, Cochise, Ponotoc, Sitting Bull, and Trail Of Tears.

• Bulls named after martial arts: Ninja Kick, and Buck Norris, a clever play on words imitating former Karate champion and action star Chuck Norris, whose roundhouse kick was frequently portrayed during fight sequences on both TV's Walker Texas Ranger series and in such movies as Good Guys Wear Black, A Force of One and Lone Wolf McQuade.

• Bulls named after explosives: Dynamite Cap, and With A Bang.

• Bulls named after mechanical transports: Coal Train, Little Red Corvette, Black Cadillac, GT 634, Rocket, Caddy Black, Pan Am, Magnafuel's Fire Wired, Airborne, Rocket Man, GT-698, Frequent Flyer, Biker Bob, Hummer's Gold, and Top Down.

• Bulls named after disaster or calamity: Haywire, Tractor Tippin', Radioactive Explosion, CIDO, Inferno, and Armageddon.

• Bulls named after danger or crisis: Maximum Risk, Hot Temper, Iceberg Slim, Major Threat, Identity Crisis, Off The Chain, and Safety Meeting.

• Bulls named after forces of nature: Hurricane Tested, Haboob, Texas Rain, Eye Of The Storm, Black Thunder, Landslide, Blonde Blizzard, Deep Water, Cyclone, Black Ice, Pink Tornado, Red Moon, Sun's Up, Midnight Rain, and Hurricane Party.

• Bulls named after power or speed: Right Mixture, Charge, Twinkle Toes, Hy Test, Drop The Hammer, Precious Air, Hammered Down, Speed D, Lil 2 Train, Sweetpro's Bruiser, and Invizibull Fire.

• Bulls named after professional wrestling: Brutus, Sumo, Wham Bam, Undertaker (#353), The Undertaker (#209), and Kent's Wildside.

Some of these bulls appeared Friday and Saturday during a two-day PBR Touring Pro Division event called "Buckin' At The Ranch," held at the Ogden Ranch, 11471 Illinois Chapel Road in Prairie Grove on July 17-18, in the same pasture as Luke Bryan's 2016 Farm Tour. Musical guests followed the bull riding featuring Heath Sanders on Friday while Phil McGarrah & "Runnin' On Empty" performed on Saturday.

The most popular categories for PBR rough stock names as interpreted by the Enterprise-Leader are listed below in descending order.

1. Other animals -- 51

2. Songs or singers -- 50

3. Movies, TV and film references -- 41

4. Rough ride -- 30

5. Slang or catch phrases -- 28

6. Outlaws or criminals -- 25

7. Places -- 24

8. Seduction -- 23

9. Behavioral tendencies -- 22

10. Brands -- 19

11. Evil or misfortune -- 19

12. Guy's names -- 18

13. Alcoholic beverages or drugs -- 17

14. Forces of nature -- 15

15. Bucking moves -- 14

16. Mechanical transports -- 14

17. Native Americans -- 13

18. Firearms -- 11

19. Gal's names -- 11

20. Power or speed -- 11

21. Technology -- 11

22. Military or special forces -- 10

23. Gambling -- 10

24. Crime -- 9

25. Danger or crisis -- 7

26. Disaster or calamity -- 6

27. Professional Wrestling -- 6

28. Miscellaneous -- 6

29. Cartoons -- 5

30. Famous cowboys and rodeos -- 5

31. Religious themes -- 5

32. Spices -- 5

33. Transactions -- 5

34. Cowboy lingo -- 4

35. Games -- 3

36. Parties -- 3

37. Sports -- 3

38. Beverages -- 2

39. Explosives -- 2

40. Martial arts -- 2

41. Superheroes -- 2

42. Vigilantes -- 2

43. Nature -- 2

44. Food -- 1

45. Life cycles -- 1

46. Politicians -- 1

47. Power tools -- 1

48. Routes -- 1