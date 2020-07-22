PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Library Board voted on July 16 to name children's librarian Megan Wood as the new library director following the termination of director Iva Sorrell, according to Larry Oelrich, director of the city's administrative services and public works.

Oelrich, speaking on behalf of the library board, said the board voted June 26 to dismiss Sorrell from the position. She had served as library director since 2006.

"The board determined she wasn't meeting the requirements of a supervisor and decided they wanted to go a different direction," Oelrich said. He declined further comment because the decision was a personnel issue.

Under state statue, the library board has authority over administrative affairs of the public library, Oelrich said.

The board is accepting applications to fill a position that would either be a new children's librarian and/or a librarian assistant. The position will include duties such as children's programming, general library operations and customer service.

For more information on the position, call 824-6540 or email [email protected]