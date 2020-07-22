Photo: Copeland

Flag: Thomas

Glena Earlene Copeland

Glena Earlene Copeland, 87, of Van Buren, Ark., went home to rest with her Lord and Savior on July 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark..

She was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Lincoln, Ark., the daughter of Fred Oren Watson and Jessie Marie Carrington Watson. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Jackie Leon Copeland, in December of 1950. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage until Jackie's passing on Aug. 1, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Ryder Truck Rental for many years before her retirement in October of 1989. She enjoyed yard work, sewing and had a life-long passion for playing piano. She played for her church in Lincoln as a young lady, and later played for Oak Cliff Baptist Church of Fort Smith, where she was a long-time member. Her greatest pleasure was her family. She lived for the days her children and grandchildren would come for a visit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jackie Leon Copeland; son, Jackie Earl Copeland; and her sister, Carol Dean Avis.

Her survivors include: two daughters, Cathy Cullen and her husband Bill of Vian, Okla., and Caren Copeland of Largo, Fla.; son, Leon Copeland and his wife Shannon of Van Buren; seven grandchildren, Hope Outlaw and her husband Coby, Jacque Cialone and her husband Scott, Joshua Copeland and his wife Jennifer, Jena Montville and her husband Michael, Dillon Elkins, MacKinzie Copeland and Riley Copeland; 15 great-grandchildren, Megan and her husband Zachery Fisher, Addie Marie and her husband Cody Eagle, Jordan Outlaw and fiancé Derek Patillo, Colton, Justin, Connor, Jessica, Rosalyn, Hollis, Madison, Sarah, Matthew and Connor; life-long friend and brother-in-law, Chester Avis; one niece; three nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, Ark. Memorials may be made to Oak Cliff Baptist Church, 3701 Gary St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.

Pallbearers were Carvel Avis, Craig Avis, Chris Avis, Derek Patillo, Zachery Fisher and Cody Eagle.

Honorary pallbearers were Coby Outlaw, Scott Cialone and Michael Montville.

An online guest book is available at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com

Ocker Funeral Home of Van Buren was in charge of arrangements.

Harold 'Jay' Jones

Harold "Jay" Jones, 81, of Westville, Okla., passed away on July 16, 2020, at his residence in Westville.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1938, in Clifty Ark., to the Reverend Ernest Jones and Goldie Riley Jones. He was self-employed. He enjoyed music, playing his guitar, fishing, camping and riding in his dune-buggy. He was a member of Rocky Mountain Church where he played the steel guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Wayne Jones and Darrell Keith Jones; one sister, Joyce Yvonne Howard; and baby boy Jones.

Survivors include wife, Jane Jones; one son, Jeffery Jones of Pittsburgh, Kan.; two stepsons, Gary Burrows of Keys, Okla., and Sam Burrows and wife Tesha of Springtown, Ark.; two daughters, Diana Stauffer and husband Shawn of Waxahachie, Texas, Tonya Watson and husband Tim of Rogers, Ark.; one stepdaughter, Lora Burrows and fiancé Jay of Sallisaw, Okla.; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Highfill Cemetery in Highfill, Ark., with Pastor Danny Willard officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.siscofuneral.com.

Sisco Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Walter Clinton Thomas Jr.

Walter Clinton Thomas Jr, 70, died Monday, July 13, 2020.

He was born April 11, 1950, to Phyllis and Walter Thomas Sr. in Lynn, Mass. He grew up learning how to farm and drive trucks. He left Coe-Brown Academy before graduating. He enlisted in the Army during Vietnam, and served honorably before leaving service. He did various jobs through the years, and settled into truck driving, retiring from trucking in 2013 due to medical reasons. He married Lois Lee, and together they had three loving children, Angela, Tommy, and Rachael. After separating from Lois he later married Joan Townsend and had two more boys, Daniel and Robert. He had been married to Joan for 38 years at the time of his passing. After having lost his leg in 1994, he developed various medical issues and started seeking the help he needed to provide a better quality of life for himself. He always took care of family and would do anything he could to help family or friends anytime he could. His joys were seeing his grandchildren as often as he could. Trucking was his favorite job and the joy of his life after his family. He loved being behind the wheel of his trucks, large or small.

Survivors include five children, Angela Pfeiffer and her husband Justin, Tommy Thomas and his wife Rebekah, Rachael Vacha and her husband Chad, Daniel Thomas and Robert Thomas; 10 grandchildren, Brittany Polhemus, Tracen Vacha, Savannah Polhemus, Allison Villines, Heavenleigh "Angel" Vacha, Amberly Villines, Logan Villines, Angel Thomas, Cassandra "Cassie" Thomas, and Lillyauna Villines; one great-grandson, Jude Harvey; four sisters, Linda Ballou, Barbara Miller and her husband John, Katherine Harvey and Charlene LaMarre; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.