A reminder, the Lincoln Alumni reunion is canceled for this year, but they do need donations for next year's scholarships, hoping to keep the association alive and growing. See you next year!

There is so little news (Lay it onto the virus) some good, some bad.

I keep saying that things could be worse, and we found last week just how much worse. A call from cousin Wanda Cushing Brakebill from California brought the worst. One of their family is a graduate this year, and they had planned a family reunion to celebrate. Three family members, a couple and her sister were on their way to the party when a car stopped in front of them. He slammed on his brakes in time to stop, but a truck behind them didn't and crashed into their car. The sister in the back suffered broken bones and cuts. The air bag failed to work, and the driver was so trapped in the wreckage, that by the time they cut it loose with jaws of life, it was too late. How much worse could it be ?

Thankfully we received a good rain, after a worrisome "dry spell," with a lot of thunder and wind, but no damage. South of us, they were not so fortunate, much damage that still isn't fixed. One boy was injured, and I hope he is OK. The news hasn't said more about him.

Some fact and fun. "We learn from experience. A man never wakes up his second baby just to see it smile."

Happy birthday to Effie Fulnechek, Garrett Bush, Kenneth Davis, Richard Bentley, Jimmy King, Tara Stathakis, McKenzie Brook and Easton James Pretty (twins), Millard Matthew, Bruce Evans, Daniel Bradley, Julie West, Michael Cox, Alexander Myers, Bryley Bradley, Nicholas Lyons.

Happy years, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.