What's Happening by Lynn Kutter | Today at 4:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

Farmington Junior High's dance team will sponsor a community American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m., July 23, in the junior high commons area, 278 W. Main St. The American Red Cross, as of June 15, is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for covid-19 antibodies.

Anyone interested in donating on July 23 is urged to make an appointment. Individuals who believe they may be ill with covid-19 should not be present to donate until they are symptom free for 28 days.

To sign up for an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and type in Farmington's zip code, 72701, to find the Farmington Junior High location.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Library Book Sale

Friends of Prairie Grove Library will have a book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1 in front of the library on Buchanan Street. Pay $1 for a grocery bag full of books or $3 for a box of books.

