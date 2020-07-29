COURTESY PHOTO The city of Farmington is accepting applications from anyone who lives in Ward 1 and is interested in filling a vacancy for the Position 2 seat. Ward 1 is in the northeast part of the city limits. For more information, go the city of Farmington website, cityoffarmingtonar.com or call City Hall, 267-3865.

