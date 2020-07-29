Farmington's 2020 graduation ceremony was live streamed and also shown on the stadium's screen for all to see. The scoreboard also was set in honor of the Class of 2020 with the timeclock set at 20:20, the score at 20 to 20 with 20 downs to go and the ball on the 20-yard line.

Farmington's 2020 graduation ceremony was live streamed and also shown on the stadium's screen for all to see. The scoreboard also was set in honor of the Class of 2020 with the timeclock set at 20:20, the score at 20 to 20 with 20 downs to go and the ball on the 20-yard line. The Class of 2020 had 188 graduates.

Many graduates decorate their caps for the ceremony either with a saying, maybe the college they plan to attend or looking back over their high school career. This year not as many caps were decorated as usual. Here's one: "Eyes on the Stars, Feet on the Ground."

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington 2020 graduate Brianna Alexander holds up her diploma for a photo.

Farmington graduate Carter Bunn listens intently to speakers during the commencement ceremony. Graduates were allowed to take off their masks during the program but Bunn chose to keep his on.

Black chairs for Farmington graduates were spread out the width of the Cardinal football field and were placed from the 10-yard line near the scoreboard to the 30-yard line on the other end of the field. Each graduate had 10 tickets and guests sat in the visitor and home bleachers.

Ellie Adams picks up her diploma during Farmington's graduation ceremony Friday at Cardinal Stadium. Because of covid-19 concerns, graduates were announced by name as they walked up a ramp from the back to the stage. They picked up their diplomas and then stood for a graduation photo. Congratulatory handshakes with school administrators and School Board members did not take place this year for safety and health reasons.

Many graduates decorate their caps for the ceremony either with a say, maybe the college they plan to attend or looking back over their high school career. This year not as many caps were decorated as usual. Here's one: "Eyes on the Stars, Feet on the Ground."

