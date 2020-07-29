Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Choral Award by Lynn Kutter | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption JOE YOUNG SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Katie Young, who retired this year as Prairie Grove School District's choir director, presents a National School Choral Award to Janna Hamrick, one of her seniors in the Class of 2020. Hamrick also was in the Arkansas All State Choir last year.

JOE YOUNG SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Katie Young, who retired this year as Prairie Grove School District's choir director, presents a National School Choral Award to Janna Hamrick, one of her seniors in the Class of 2020. Hamrick also was in the Arkansas All State Choir last year.

JOE YOUNG SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Katie Young, who retired this year as Prairie Grove School District's choir director, presents a National School Choral Award to Janna Hamrick, one of her seniors in the Class of 2020. Hamrick also was in the Arkansas All State Choir last year.

JOE YOUNG SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Katie Young, who retired this year as Prairie Grove School District's choir director, presents a National School Choral Award to Janna Hamrick, one of her seniors in the Class of 2020. Hamrick also was in the Arkansas All State Choir last year.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT