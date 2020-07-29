I have felt so sorry for the High School graduates this year. It just isn't fair that they can't have the usual affair in celebrating. They do seem to be coping very well, and our two, Allee Lipford and Derek Cheatham, are busy getting ready, and looking forward to entering college. Derek's graduation, of his class of more than 700 fellow students, had their diplomas handed to them on the football field Saturday morning. Allee's parents, Keith and Karen, hosted a family party Saturday evening, in their church annex. Her class received their diplomas on Friday morning.

I received a photo from Derek and on the back was a photo of him in a graduation "gown," opened to show the name of the college he plans to attend, as he will look four years from now. This is a real souvenir for Grandma!

Obeying the Stay Home orders seems to make time, each day, so slow, but suddenly another month has passed!

Now, August is admit you're happy month, happiness happens month, family fun, family meal, back to school, get ready for kindergarten, children's vision and learning, national immunization awareness, spinal muscular awareness, cataract awareness, invention, motor sports, catfish and goat cheese month.

Some special days in August, 2nd friendship day, 15th lemon meringue pie day, 16th tell a joke day and 26th dog day.

As you sip your morning coffee, jot down one thing you're thankful for. (Can you stop at one?)

Happy birthday to Max Roeder, Megan Luttrell, Bonnie Watson, Kerry Bradley, Keith Myers, Shaun McClelland, Ava Nichols, Casie Ruland, Dustin Long, Elizabeth Myers, Blake Myers, Dorothy Murray, Loyd Jones, Michael Munyon, Rosalie Glidewell.

Happy anniversary to Roger and Phyllis Reed.

Happy years, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.