Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Culpepper Goes To Crowder by Mark Humphrey | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption STAFF PHOTO/Farmington 2020 graduate Audrey Culpepper recently signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball at Crowder College, of Neosho, Mo. She was accompanied by her family (from left): Mike Mitchell, stepfather, Jenna Culpepper, sister; Audrey; Sara Mitchell, mother; and Jayden Carter, brother.

STAFF PHOTO/Farmington 2020 graduate Audrey Culpepper recently signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball at Crowder College, of Neosho, Mo. She was accompanied by her family (from left): Mike Mitchell, stepfather; Jenna Culpepper, sister; Audrey; Sara Mitchell, mother; and Jayden Carter, brother.

STAFF PHOTO/Farmington 2020 graduate Audrey Culpepper recently signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball at Crowder College, of Neosho, Mo. She was accompanied by her family (from left): Mike Mitchell, stepfather; Jenna Culpepper, sister; Audrey; Sara Mitchell, mother; and Jayden Carter, brother.

STAFF PHOTO/Farmington 2020 graduate Audrey Culpepper recently signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball at Crowder College, of Neosho, Mo. She was accompanied by her family (from left): Mike Mitchell, stepfather; Jenna Culpepper, sister; Audrey; Sara Mitchell, mother; and Jayden Carter, brother.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT