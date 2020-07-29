LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Will Harper with Farmington United Methodist Church loads groceries into a vehicle during the church's drive-thru food pantry on July 18. The church sponsors a food pantry on the third Saturday of the month. LIFE Ministries and Farmington First Baptist on Rheas Mill Road helped provide food this month, along with church members. The church served 127 people from 37 families during the drive-thru.

