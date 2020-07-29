Friends of Prairie Grove Public Library will have a book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1 in front of the library on Buchanan Street.
Patrons can pay $1 for a grocery bag full of books or $3 for a box of books.
