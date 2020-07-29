Whew! What a year it has been! A lot of change that's for sure.

My staff and I wanted to let you know we are here, and appointments are welcome if you want to come into the library. We also have drive-thru service for your convenience at the back of the building or knock on the front door for any further help you may need. You can always call us if you have questions at 824-3294. We are still making copies and sending faxes for you.

Our Summer Reading Challenge is now over, but we sure hope you all had a great time. And "Thank You" for your participation! I know things were different this time and not what you are used to, but Ms. Leandra did try to make her Story Time videos interesting and fun for all her kids.

We have books and DVDs for you to enjoy when you have to stay in. If you do come by, please wear your face mask per our Arkansas State order.

We have so missed seeing all of you. The library ladies want you to know they are here, ready to help you, and hoping you all stay safe and well!

--DIANNA PAYNE IS LIBRARY DIRECTOR AT LINCOLN PUBLIC LIBRARY.