LINCOLN -- In order to receive sanctioning from the Arkansas Department of Heath, several restrictions are in place for the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo scheduled for Aug. 6-8.

In a press release, LRC stated, "The Lincoln Riding Club board is beyond excited about being approved to put on the 67th Annual LRC Rodeo."

According to the press release, LRC is required to follow restrictions set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health. LRC asks for understanding and patience as they work through these restrictions.

Rodeo fans and participants need to be aware of the following changes.

Advance Entry Fee

Entry fees must be paid in advance for junior barrels ($25), peewee barrels ($20), and barrel pick up ($20-per team) this year. Contestants should call 479-313-2961 on Aug. 3 from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. to register for these events. Contestants must speak to a person to confirm their entry. LRC emphasizes "do not leave a message."

There will be no "on-site" sign-ups for these events, so contestants wanting to participate need to make sure and call in on Monday.

Parade Changes

The Lincoln Rodeo parade will look a little different this year. The parade will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8. Parade line-up will be at 4 p.m. with the parade starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Middle School parking lot. The parade route will head down Main Street, loop around Lincoln Square and go back up Main Street to head back to the middle school.

All horseback riders, public and contestants alike, local clubs and organizations are invited to participate in the parade. Participation has not changed just the start venue, and Lincoln Riding Club encourages participation in this community event. However, the public will not be allowed to take horses back to the rodeo grounds.

Horse Restrictions

The general public will not be allowed to take horses to the rodeo grounds this year. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the only persons allowed to be on horseback during this year's Lincoln Rodeo are contestants, performers, stock contractor employees, and sponsor flag runners -- all of which will be named on the gate list.

No Grand Entry

There will not be a grand entry or stick horse grand entry during the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

Street Dance Canceled

The street dance has been canceled for 2020. Limiting attendance numbers and monitoring those numbers is part of the sanctions implemented by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Good News

There is some good news for those planning to attend the rodeo to be held at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of town. The Lincoln Rodeo will have slack on Thursday and Friday but there will be no slack for Saturday.

Lincoln Riding Club recently announced the rodeo will have two attractions this year, Party Time Pony Rides and the Outlaw Bucker operated by PBR bull rider Chase Outlaw, an Arkansas native.