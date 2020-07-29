LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Doris Hardee of Prairie Grove swims laps at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. The pool has lap swimming 11 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday and in the evenings 6:15-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $3 for 55 and up; $4 general admission. Hardee said she swims 15 laps three times a week.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jalene Ramsey, right, and Pam Wood, both of Prairie Grove, work out at water aerobics at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. They come every morning for the exercise. Water aerobics is held 11 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday and 6:15-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. Cost is $3 for 55 and up; $4 general admission. Class size is limited to 20 because of covid-19 concerns. The evening class is with music and usually has the most participants.

