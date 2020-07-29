Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rodeo Fans by Mark Humphrey | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington alumni were among this group: Brianna Murphree, Travis Murphree, Kenzie Sill, Josh Blew, Hayden Edwards, Tatum Palmer and Taylor Leher enjoying a concert after Saturday's bull riding during a PBR Touring Pro Division event held at the Ogden Ranch south of Prairie Grove.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington alumni were among this group: Brianna Murphree, Travis Murphree, Kenzie Sill, Josh Blew, Hayden Edwards, Tatum Palmer and Taylor Leher enjoying a concert after a recent bull riding competition during a PBR Touring Pro Division event held at the Ogden Ranch south of Prairie Grove.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington alumni were among this group: Brianna Murphree, Travis Murphree, Kenzie Sill, Josh Blew, Hayden Edwards, Tatum Palmer and Taylor Leher enjoying a concert after after a recent bull riding competition during a PBR Touring Pro Division event held at the Ogden Ranch south of Prairie Grove.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington alumni were among this group: Brianna Murphree, Travis Murphree, Kenzie Sill, Josh Blew, Hayden Edwards, Tatum Palmer and Taylor Leher enjoying a concert after a recent bull riding competition during a PBR Touring Pro Division event held at the Ogden Ranch south of Prairie Grove.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT