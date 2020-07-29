STAFF PHOTO/Farmington 2020 graduate Cambre Strange recently signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball at Eastern Oklahoma. She was accompanied by her family (from left): Dalton Strange, brother; Darin Stranger, father; Michelle Strange, mother; Malachi Strange, brother; and Jo Beadle, grandmother.

STAFF PHOTO/Farmington 2020 graduate Cambre Strange recently signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball at Eastern Oklahoma at Wilburton, Okla. She was accompanied by her family (from left): Dalton Strange, brother; Darin Stranger, father; Michelle Strange, mother; Malachi Strange, brother; and Jo Beadle, grandmother.

STAFF PHOTO/Farmington 2020 graduate Cambre Strange recently signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball at Eastern Oklahoma at Wilburton, Okla. She was accompanied by her family (from left): Dalton Strange, brother; Darin Stranger, father; Michelle Strange, mother; Malachi Strange, brother; and Jo Beadle, grandmother.

STAFF PHOTO/Farmington 2020 graduate Cambre Strange recently signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball at Eastern Oklahoma at Wilburton, Okla. She was accompanied by her family (from left): Dalton Strange, brother; Darin Stranger, father; Michelle Strange, mother; Malachi Strange, brother; and Jo Beadle, grandmother.