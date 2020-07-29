MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jamie Washington tries to hold on as her horse rears up during at the start of a one-barrel speed race at the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington tries to hold on as her horse rears up at the start of a one-barrel speed race at the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington tries to hold on as her horse rears up at the start of a one-barrel speed race at the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington tries to hold on as her horse rears up at the start of a one-barrel speed race at the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Tumbling from the saddle, Jamie Washington can't hang on with momentum working against her. The horse she competed with stopped on a dime flinging her to the dirt inside the Lincoln Riding Club Arena causing a no score during a Play Day event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Tumbling from the saddle, Jamie Washington can't hang on with momentum working against her. The horse she competed with stopped on a dime flinging her to the dirt inside the Lincoln Riding Club Arena causing a no score during a Play Day event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Tumbling from the saddle, Jamie Washington can't hang on with momentum working against her. The horse she competed with stopped on a dime flinging her to the dirt inside the Lincoln Riding Club Arena causing a no score during a Play Day event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Unhorsed, Jamie Washington lands on the dirt in the center of Lincoln Riding Club Arena while her horse rears up. Washington couldn't stay aboard during an unexpected wild ride, but held onto the reins. The episode spoiled her efforts to compete in a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Unhorsed, Jamie Washington lands on the dirt in the center of Lincoln Riding Club Arena while her horse rears up. Washington couldn't stay aboard during an unexpected wild ride, but held onto the reins. The episode spoiled her efforts to compete in a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Unhorsed, Jamie Washington lands on the dirt in the center of Lincoln Riding Club Arena while her horse rears up. Washington couldn't stay aboard during an unexpected wild ride, but held onto the reins. The episode spoiled her efforts to compete in a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Doing what cowgirls do, Jamie Washington controls her horse by one rein letting the animal know she's still in charge after falling off during a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Doing what cowgirls do, Jamie Washington controls her horse by one rein letting the animal know she's still in charge after falling off during a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Doing what cowgirls do, Jamie Washington controls her horse by one rein letting the animal know she's still in charge after falling off during a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Following the cowgirl code even if it was an accidental buckoff, Jamie Washington talks to her horse as she prepares to remount and finish a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Following the cowgirl code even if it was an accidental buckoff, Jamie Washington talks to her horse as she prepares to remount and finish a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Following the cowgirl code even if it was an accidental buckoff, Jamie Washington talks to her horse as she prepares to remount and finish a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington steadies her horse as she prepares to remount and complete a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington steadies her horse as she prepares to remount and complete a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington steadies her horse as she prepares to remount and complete a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington shows the horse who's boss by getting back in the saddle and finishing the course during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington shows the horse who's boss by getting back in the saddle and finishing the course during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Jamie Washington shows the horse who's boss by getting back in the saddle and finishing the course during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Tumbling from the saddle, Jamie Washington can't hang on with momentum working against her. The horse she competed with stopped on a dime flinging her to the dirt inside the Lincoln Riding Club Arena causing a no score during a Play Day event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Tumbling from the saddle, Jamie Washington can't hang on with momentum working against her. The horse she competed with stopped on a dime flinging her to the dirt inside the Lincoln Riding Club Arena causing a no score during a Play Day event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Tumbling from the saddle, Jamie Washington can't hang on with momentum working against her. The horse she competed with stopped on a dime flinging her to the dirt inside the Lincoln Riding Club Arena causing a no score during a Play Day event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Tumbling from the saddle, Jamie Washington can’t hang on with momentum working against her. The horse she competed with stopped on a dime flinging her to the dirt inside the Lincoln Riding Club Arena causing a no score during a Play Day event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Unhorsed, Jamie Washington lands on the dirt in the center of Lincoln Riding Club Arena while her horse rears up. Washington couldn't stay aboard during an unexpected wild ride, but held onto the reins. The episode spoiled her efforts to compete in a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Doing what cowgirls do, Jamie Washington controls her horse by one rein letting the animal know she's still in charge after falling off during a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Following the cowgirl code even if it was an accidental buckoff, Jamie Washington talks to her horse as she prepares to remount and finish a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jamie Washington steadies her horse as she prepares to remount and complete a one-barrel speed race during the July 12 Lincoln Riding Club Play Day.