Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Little Rock in this screen grab of video provided by the governor's office.

The number of community-spread coronavirus cases confirmed in Arkansas has increased by 374, a new single-day record for the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.

Arkansas’ total number of confirmed cases rose to 7,818 the governor said during a news conference at the state Capitol. Of those, only one case was reported in a correctional institution.

Three more people died due to covid-19 infections, bringing the state's total to 136, Hutchinson said.

A total of 2,115 were active Tuesday, according to Health Secretary Nate Smith. The secretary said the number of hospitalizations increased by 11, bringing the state's total to 132.

Hutchinson attributed the record spike to the increase in statewide testing and said he plans to double testing efforts to 120,000 for the month of June.

Smith said the number reflects about "1% of the state's population each week."

