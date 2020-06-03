Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
College News by Staff Report | June 3, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Arkansas Tech University

The following local students have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Who's Who at Arkansas Tech University: Bailey Fowler, a senior management and marketing major from Farmington; Rebekah Love, a senior history major from Farmington.

The following students were named to the Arkansas Tech Dean's List for spring 2020 semester.

Farmington: Pascal Beckett Bennett, Sidney Marie Brock, Kelli Lynn Harris (4.0), Matthew Dion Holt (4.0), Kera Paige McCain, Brandon Joseph Monroe, Jim Moua, Autumn Elizabeth Rupe, Alejandro Rocha Sanchez Rocha (4.0), Joseph Christopher Scheyder Jr., Lark Erin Sybrant (4.0).

Lincoln: Karyssa Sue Butler, Averi Claire Massey, Chloe Donyea Sprawls.

Prairie Grove: Mary Katherine Barger (4.0), Abigail Grace Bostian (4.0), Kyra K. Branch, Ethan Bryan Davis (4.0), Isaac Wesley Disney, Kaylee Grace Elder (4.0), Beau Maxwell Foster (4.0), Grace Farnham McMahon, Hannah Noel Mitchell, Spencer Ryan Parnell (4.0), Jackson Scott Stone, Sarah James Stone (4.0).

General News on 06/03/2020

Print Headline: College News

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT