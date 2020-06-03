Arkansas Tech University

The following local students have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Who's Who at Arkansas Tech University: Bailey Fowler, a senior management and marketing major from Farmington; Rebekah Love, a senior history major from Farmington.

The following students were named to the Arkansas Tech Dean's List for spring 2020 semester.

Farmington: Pascal Beckett Bennett, Sidney Marie Brock, Kelli Lynn Harris (4.0), Matthew Dion Holt (4.0), Kera Paige McCain, Brandon Joseph Monroe, Jim Moua, Autumn Elizabeth Rupe, Alejandro Rocha Sanchez Rocha (4.0), Joseph Christopher Scheyder Jr., Lark Erin Sybrant (4.0).

Lincoln: Karyssa Sue Butler, Averi Claire Massey, Chloe Donyea Sprawls.

Prairie Grove: Mary Katherine Barger (4.0), Abigail Grace Bostian (4.0), Kyra K. Branch, Ethan Bryan Davis (4.0), Isaac Wesley Disney, Kaylee Grace Elder (4.0), Beau Maxwell Foster (4.0), Grace Farnham McMahon, Hannah Noel Mitchell, Spencer Ryan Parnell (4.0), Jackson Scott Stone, Sarah James Stone (4.0).

