J.C. and Christeen Albright recently enjoyed a "drive by" as they, friends and family surprised their great-grandson Nian Albright with the celebration of his 7th birthday with many cars, trucks and fire trucks. This is one he will always remember.

Visits continued after Mother's Day and birthday. Next came decoration at Beaty Cemetery on Saturday and Sunday, then Memorial Day.

Sunday afternoon we were surprised by a visit from my cousin Martin Prescott's granddaughter, Pam Nipper, with news of her mother, Marilyn (Prescott) Crittenden. Marilyn is very well physically, but as hard as it is to believe, she isn't doing well mentally. She has constant care in her home with caregivers, and her daughter has her office in an adjoining room, available as needed. The family runs an insect control business. Pam is interested in family history and together, we figured out much of it.

Another enjoyed visit was with Jan Wilson from Rogers. Her family, from mother, grandparents to aunts, uncles and cousins are in the Beaty Cemetery. She also brought news of her Aunt Irvalene Khone who is now in assisted living. As we all know, those in the facilities are isolated, and we pray for them.

Jan is now retired from teaching and keeps busy with her home and outside lawn care. When her sister, Linda, visits from California later, she plans to come visit as usual, and get a start of all my iris bulbs.

Happy birthday to Audra Hacker, Dean Cheatham, Rodney Abshier, Marnie Long, Payton Roy, Misty Cheatham, Vicky Hansen, Clint Neff, Justin Pitts, Pauline Batson, Evelyn Thompson, James Hodge.

Happy anniversary to David and Carolyn Latta.

Happy years, all!

Remember D-Day, June 6,1944.

A reminder:

"Wash your hands and pray your prayer;

Germs, and JESUS, are everywhere!"

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

Community on 06/03/2020