What's Happening June 3, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

LINCOLN

Chicken Rod Car Show Canceled

The 2020 Chicken Rod National Car Show, sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, has been canceled this year because of the covid-19 crisis. Chamber officials, after discussions with others, reviewed the governor's directives for outdoor venues and decided the best move would be to cancel this year. All sponsorships will be transferred to the 2021 car show.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive 2-6 p.m., at One Day Fitness, 2510 East Heritage Parkway. The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent a blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures that were temporarily paused in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

STRICKLER

McDonald Cemetery Cleanup

The annual McDonald Cemetery cleanup will be Saturday, June 6, starting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served and everyone is asked to bring a dish or drink for the lunch and a lawn chair. There will be business to discuss. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call Carol Hulse, 846-3710.

General News on 06/03/2020

Print Headline: What's Happening

