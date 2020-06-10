Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Finally...Pool Time by Lynn Kutter | June 10, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cori Falkner of Prairie Grove gives names and phone numbers to staff at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. Guests to the center this year will have to stop at two windows. The first window is to provide information for tracing if someone later tests positive for covid-19 who visited the pool that day. The second window is to pay admission fees. Restrictions will be in place at the pool this summer because of covid-19 concerns. Chloe, left, and Kaitlyn wait to go into the pool.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cori Falkner of Prairie Grove gives names and phone numbers to staff at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. Guests to the center this year will have to stop at two windows. The first window is to provide information for tracing if someone later tests positive for covid-19 who visited the pool that day. The second window is to pay admission fees. Restrictions will be in place at the pool this summer because of covid-19 concerns. Chloe, left, and Kaitlyn wait to go into the pool.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cori Falkner of Prairie Grove gives names and phone numbers to staff at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. Guests to the center this year will have to stop at two windows. The first window is to provide information for tracing if someone later tests positive for covid-19 who visited the pool that day. The second window is to pay admission fees. Restrictions will be in place at the pool this summer because of covid-19 concerns. Chloe, left, and Kaitlyn wait to go into the pool.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cori Falkner of Prairie Grove gives names and phone numbers to staff at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. Guests to the center this year will have to stop at two windows. The first window is to provide information for tracing if someone later tests positive for covid-19 who visited the pool that day. The second window is to pay admission fees. Restrictions will be in place at the pool this summer because of covid-19 concerns. Chloe, left, and Kaitlyn wait to go into the pool.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Sophia, 7, of Prairie Grove, takes her turn coming down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Patrons will be asked to stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line for the slides and diving board. Pool lounge chairs also have been pushed further apart to help with covid-19 concerns, unless family members are at the pool together.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Sophia, 7, of Prairie Grove, takes her turn coming down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Patrons will be asked to stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line for the slides and diving board. Pool lounge chairs also have been pushed further apart to help with covid-19 concerns, unless family members are at the pool together.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Sophia, 7, of Prairie Grove, takes her turn coming down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Patrons will be asked to stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line for the slides and diving board. Pool lounge chairs also have been pushed further apart to help with covid-19 concerns, unless family members are at the pool together.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Curtis, 13, of Prairie Grove, comes down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. The pool opened Monday with restrictions in place due to covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Curtis, 13, of Prairie Grove, comes down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. The pool opened Monday with restrictions in place due to covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Curtis, 13, of Prairie Grove, comes down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. The pool opened Monday with restrictions in place due to covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Aidan, 12, of Prairie Grove, dives off the diving board Monday at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center. The pool opened Monday for the summer. Operation hours are 12:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Aidan, 12, of Prairie Grove, dives off the diving board Monday at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center. The pool opened Monday for the summer. Operation hours are 12:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Aidan, 12, of Prairie Grove, dives off the diving board Monday at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center. The pool opened Monday for the summer. Operation hours are 12:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

photo
Sophia, 7, of Prairie Grove, takes her turn coming down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Patrons will be asked to socially distance while standing in line for the slides and diving board. Pool lounge chairs also have been pushed further apart to help with covid-19 concerns, unless family members are at the pool together.
photo
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Curtis, 13, of Prairie Grove, comes down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. The pool opened Monday with restrictions in place due to covid-19 concerns.
photo
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Aidan, 12, of Prairie Grove, dives off the diving board Monday at Prairie Grove Aqutic Center. The pool opened Monday for the summer. Operation hours are 12:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-7 Sunday.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT