LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cori Falkner of Prairie Grove gives names and phone numbers to staff at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. Guests to the center this year will have to stop at two windows. The first window is to provide information for tracing if someone later tests positive for covid-19 who visited the pool that day. The second window is to pay admission fees. Restrictions will be in place at the pool this summer because of covid-19 concerns. Chloe, left, and Kaitlyn wait to go into the pool.

Sophia, 7, of Prairie Grove, takes her turn coming down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Patrons will be asked to stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line for the slides and diving board. Pool lounge chairs also have been pushed further apart to help with covid-19 concerns, unless family members are at the pool together.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Curtis, 13, of Prairie Grove, comes down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. The pool opened Monday with restrictions in place due to covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Aidan, 12, of Prairie Grove, dives off the diving board Monday at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center. The pool opened Monday for the summer. Operation hours are 12:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Sophia, 7, of Prairie Grove, takes her turn coming down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Patrons will be asked to socially distance while standing in line for the slides and diving board. Pool lounge chairs also have been pushed further apart to help with covid-19 concerns, unless family members are at the pool together.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Curtis, 13, of Prairie Grove, comes down one of the big slides at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center on Monday. The pool opened Monday with restrictions in place due to covid-19 concerns.