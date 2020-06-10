PRAIRIE GROVE -- A Lincoln man is facing multiple felony charges after he forced a Prairie Grove woman back into her home with a knife, bound her wrists with zip ties and and stole her purse and other items before fleeing the house, according to a Prairie Grove arrest report.

Caleb Pyle, 27, of 209 N. Main Street in Lincoln, was arrested June 5 by Prairie Grove police in connection with first degree false imprisonment, battery second degree, aggravated robbery, residential burglary, theft of property obtained by threat, possession of firearm, criminal use of prohibited weapon, carrying certain prohibited weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested Alexandria Munyon, 27, of the same address, in connection with aggravated robbery and theft of property for the same incident.

Police believe Pyle and Munyon were acting together but tried to make it appear they did not know each other.

According to the report, the 73-year-old victim called the police department about 3:30 p.m. June 5. She was very distraught and said she had been robbed at her home in the 500 block of Center Street.

The victim told police she received a call from a woman who wanted to meet and look at a rental property. When the victim left her home to meet the woman, she saw a man walking onto her property. At the time, the victim was not aware the two individuals were connected, the report said. They made it appear they did not know each other and entered the property from different areas.

The man asked the victim for a bottle of water, which she got for him and then locked her house before taking the woman to see the property. The man joined them later and appeared to look at the unit with them, the report said.

After looking at the unit, the woman asked for some water for her dog and the victim showed her the water faucet at the back of her house. The man followed and asked for another bottle of water.

The victim agreed and said she asked him to wait outside while she got it. The victim said she still thought the two were separate parties but noted they were only standing about 6-8 feet apart from each other.

When the victim entered the house to get water, the man quickly came in behind her with a large knife in his hand and placed the edge of the knife against the victim's chest, the report said. The victim reported to police that the knife matched one she had seen in a holster on the hip of the woman.

The man forced the victim through her kitchen and back into her house and shoved her to the floor. A struggle followed and during the struggle the victim grabbed at the knife, cutting her hands. The suspect placed black zip ties on the victim's hands but she was able to pull her hands free of the bindings, according to the report.

The victim asked if he wanted money and he demanded her purse. He snatched the purse from her hands and also reached into her pants pockets and stole three phones, the report said. The victim said she tried to get up as the man was leaving but he yelled at her to get back down.

The victim said she was screaming during the incident and the woman was fairly close by during the struggle. The victim said the phone rang while the man was in the house and she believes that is one reason the man fled the house.

The report lists two witnesses who saw the suspects around the property and gave detailed descriptions of both suspects. One witness saw both suspects in a gray Mustang driving back and forth on the street. The second witness saw a gray Mustang speed away from the neighborhood.

Police released an alert through Washington County dispatch center with the vehicle description and information came back a vehicle matching that description was at the Harps store in Lincoln. Officer Josef Hudgens with Lincoln Police Department saw the vehicle leaving Harps. The vehicle pulled into a driveway and Hudgens and Cpl. Mike Holcroft with the sheriff's office detained the suspects in handcuffs and waited for Prairie Grove police to arrive.

According to the report, the description of the man and woman in the vehicle matched those given of the suspects involved in the incident in Prairie Grove. The two witnesses identified the man and woman as the ones they had seen in Prairie Grove.

Both suspects were placed under arrest and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. According to the report, police found weapons, shotgun shells, bullets, a bag of black zip ties and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The detention center website shows that a $7,500 bond has been set for both suspects for the aggravated robbery offense but doesn't show bond amounts for the other charges.