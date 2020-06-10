MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's cross country team was introduced during Friday's Fall edition of Meet the Wolves at Wolfpack Stadium. Team members for 2019 (not all pictured) include: senior Keagan Thorpe, junior Blake Albright, sophomore Rafaela Renadello, and freshmen Rylee Osburn and Victoria Stokes, and eighth grader Brenna Wright.

Lincoln's 2019-2020 junior high cheer squad (names not in order) was comprised of: freshmen Kaylei Robinson and Elizabeth Tran; eighth graders Mika Arnold and Jasmine Lewis; plus seventh graders Braelyn Key, Makayla Quinn, Makayla Lee, Makenna Doyle, Addie Pershall, Maicey Lankford and Paige Beeks. They were coached by Kerra Jones (head coach) and Brittany Engle (assistant coach).

Lincoln's 2019-2020 Mountain Bike team (from left): Kevin Williams, senior; Dalton Lankford, senior; Connor Schork, junior; Jakie Stites, senior; Chase Hutchens, senior; and Serenity Millwood, junior; were coached by Wayne Jones (not pictured) and assistant coach Courtney Jones.

Lincoln's 2019-2020 senior high cheerleading squad included (names not in order): senior Ashton Joffrion; juniors, Brittney Harriman, Alyssa Bryant, Chloe Dawson, Paisley Dell Curtis, Tiana Anderson, Jamie Garcia and Kris Martinez; sophomores Malia Berends, Gracie Dobbs, Kellie Williams, Emily Meckley, Lorinda Miller, and Destinee Rochier; plus freshman Taylor Stidham. The squad is coached by Angela Guillory (head coach) and Brittany Engle (assistant coach).

Lincoln's cross country team was introduced during the Fall edition of Meet the Wolves at Wolfpack Stadium. Team members for 2019-2020 (not all pictured) include: senior Keagan Thorpe, junior Blake Albright, sophomore Rafaela Renadello, and freshmen Rylee Osburn and Victoria Stokes, and eighth grader Brenna Wright.

Lincoln's varsity volleyball team greeted fans during a Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Fall Edition of Meet the Wolves.

Auctioneer Rusty Collins conducts a sale of pies and baked goods during Friday's Fall Edition of Meet the Wolves.

Lincoln High School pep band performs on Friday Aug. 16, 2019, during Meet the Wolves Fall Edition.

