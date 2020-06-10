If someone has some uplifting, fun news, please let me know!

We do have some sunshine for a few days, so maybe the farmers can "make hay while the sun shines." God has sent plenty rain to make the grass grow, and now the sunshine to have it harvested.

There have been several reports of orioles in this area. They cleaned up the grape jelly that was put out for them, (their favorite) and then left. Are they a migrating bird, just passing through for a meal?

I know it is nearly the middle of the month, but we still can celebrate part of it, and June is safety month, student safety, fireworks safety, National candy, bless a child, children's awareness, turkey lovers, dairy, ice tea, beef steak, fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen yogurt, rose, people skills, rebuild your life, dream work, fabric care, vision research, cancer in the sun, effective communication, International men's month, perennial gardening, pest control, and own your share of America month.

Happy birthday to Chris Borchardt, Marty Spears, Saundra Watson, Sam Hannah, Betty Thompson, Robin Moore, Bobby Russell, Daniel Beaty, Mary Bowden, Kenneth Myers, Lawrence Bowden, John Latta, Harold Leo Reed, Jeanie Woodward.

Happy anniversary to James and Wilma Myers, Rodney and Tracy Abshier, Kenneth and Sharon Davis.

Happy years, all!

Remember Flag Day, June 14.

