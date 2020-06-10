FARMINGTON -- Many senior adults in the area are ready to return to their senior centers but the Area Agency in Aging for Northwest Arkansas does not anticipate opening any of the facilities at least before July 1 because of the covid-19 pandemic, said Angie Dunlap, director of senior services.

"We want to keep our seniors safe and keep our staff safe," Dunlap said, noting if someone tested positive from a senior center, the facility would have to close for 14 days and staff would have to quarantine for 14 days.

"We'd be in a world of hurt for those who depend on us for food," Dunlap added.

Luke Mattingly, president of Arkansas Association of Area Agencies on Aging, recently sent out a memo to center providers about a phased reopening of senior centers.

Mattingly said it is recommended centers not attempt to open prior to phase 2 being declared in Arkansas and not before July 1.

"The CDC recommends vulnerable populations not gather together until phase 3 has been achieved," Mattingly said. "Arkansas is still considered to be in phase 1."

Mattingly said he realizes some centers and seniors are eager to return to normal. He notes, though, "this is not a normal situation and will not be for a very long time."

Senior centers deal with the most vulnerable citizens in Arkansas and rushing to reopen might put them at risk, Mattingly said.

Tina Batlle, director of Farmington Senior Wellness and Activities Center, said many of her senior adults have been "biting at the bit" for the center to reopen.

Robyn Walters, director of Lincoln Senior Center, and Linda Willke, director of Prairie Grove Senior Wellness and Activities, gave the same report.

"They are chomping at the bit wanting to come back," Walters said.

Willke said she knows some of her senior adults "would love to come back."

Willke said she's warned them, "It will be totally different than what you're used to."

Mattingly addresses what some of the changes will be for senior centers to reopen in his letter. The daily lunches inside the facility will have to abide by restaurant guidelines for covid-19, which include distance between tables and requiring patrons to wear face masks until drinks are served.

Centers may have to schedule staggered eating times because of available floor space and facility capacity, Mattingly said. In addition, communal devices such as salt shakers and coffee pots will not be out for patrons' to use.

Fitness activities will have to abide by restrictions that apply to gyms and fitness facilities, and any presentations or programs will have to abide by guidelines for churches or other venues that have similar activities.

Willke said she keeps in contact with her senior adults and some have adapted to being home during the pandemic and others are missing the social contact.

"Some are very comfortable. They are cooking and doing lots of projects," Willke said. "And some are very lonely. It depends on the person."

Until the centers open, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln will continue to provide a curbside service for lunches Monday-Friday.

Batlle said 50 new senior adults have signed up as members since the centers closed in March. Most of the new members are picking up congregate meals. On the average, she hands out about 60 meals each day. Some of her senior adults are picking up their meals and meeting at the park on occasion to eat together, she said.

Prairie Grove has between 15-20 people driving through for meals during the week, and Lincoln is providing 30-50 meals each day curbside.

Batlle said she believes face masks will be required in the centers when they reopen and knows that some people will not like that or others may not be able to handle it.

"I have some who do not want to wear masks when they are out and others are not leaving their house. Some are fearless. I guess it's the same with the general population," Batlle said, adding, "The vast majority do not want to catch it but they miss each other desperately."