PRAIRIE GROVE -- Gracie Marler and Natalia Culley, two 10th graders at Prairie Grove High School, wanted to participate in a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Fayetteville but their parents would not let them go because of safety reasons.

So the two teenagers decided to organize their own peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Prairie Grove on June 4.

"I'm very passionate about the Black Lives Matter movement and we thought it would be a good place to go," Marler said. "This is the Bible Belt and we need to show that God loves everybody."

She posted information about the protest on Instagram and invited people to participate. Marler's post reminded everyone the protest would be peaceful. She asked anyone that came to not block any of the downtown businesses and also asked people to wear a face mask at all times.

About 11 teenagers, some adults and one child met at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park last week to make signs for a march from the state park to Mock Park. They visited and laughed with each other, held a prayer vigil and then began walking along the sidewalks to Mock Park, located in downtown Prairie Grove.

Thousands of people have been protesting around the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt with his knee on Floyd's neck for about eight to nine minutes after he was detained. The officer and three other officers on the scene have been fired and charged in connection with the incident.

In Arkansas, protests have been held in several cities, including Little Rock, Fayetteville, Harrison, Fort Smith and Bentonville.

Bekah Martin, who is homeschooled, said the Black Lives Matter movement starts where people live.

"It's important to talk to people you see everyday," Martin said.

Another teenager, Laney Osburn, said she lived in Harrison when she was younger and remembers "racist" billboards in the community.

"I didn't see a person of color until I was in fourth grade," Osburn said.

She said she still remembers how the boy was bullied by others because of his race.

"It was one of the worst things I've experienced. I remember that vividly," Osburn said.

Osburn said she believes that even though people may have been racist in the past they can still change.

"Don't be ignorant to people's experiences," Osburn said. "Just because you haven't experienced it doesn't mean it's not in other parts of the world."

Marler, who is of mixed race, said she can speak personally about discrimination based on the color of someone's skin, adding she's seen discrimination in her own school.

"There are a lot of closed minds," Marler said. "They do treat us differently."

Marler encouraged people to do their own research about the movement and not depend on what they read on social media.

To support the movement, Marler said, "Talk to people who have experienced discrimination and learn from that."

Linda Barnes, 69, heard about the peaceful protest from a neighbor and walked to Battlefield Park to participate in the march.

"This has been going on so long it makes me sick," Barnes said.

She said she remembers seeing separate water fountains for whites and blacks. She said she also remembers when the city of Fayettevile finally integrated Wilson Park pool.

Barnes is hopeful this time there will be a change in how blacks are treated because of the number of people who are protesting across the country and because the protests are going on for a longer period of time.

The participants also included three generations of women from Prairie Grove: Michelle Hallet, her daughter Abby Bridges and her granddaughter, Emma Bridges. Hallet said she learned about the protest from the city of Prairie Grove's Facebook page.

Hallet said she participated because the protest was described as a peaceful march and prayer vigil.

"I believe there is a Godly justice. I stand up for justice," Hallet said.

Bridges said she was there "in support of our African American brothers and sisters, to support equality and to let them know I understand that I will never understand; however, I stand."

Bridges turned to her four-year-old daughter and asked her if she remembered why they were at the protest.

Emma said, "Because people aren't being treated how they want to be treated."

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works for the city of Prairie Grove, said he received an email asking if the group needed a permit for the protest. A permit is not required but Oelrich said he asked for a heads-up on when it would happen.

Members of the Prairie Grove Police Department were not at the protest but vehicles drove by periodically. One officer said they were keeping watch to make sure everyone in the group stayed safe.

After marching to Mock Park, the protesters stood in front of the park along Buchanan Street, held out their signs and waved to people driving by. Some drivers honked their horns in support of the movement. Other people shouted "Black Lives Matter" to them.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Protesters supporting the Black Lives Movement march in Prairie Grove last week.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Three generations - a mom, daughter and granddaughter - participate in a peaceful protest last week in Prairie Grove in support of the Black Lives Matter movement: Abby Bridges, left, Emma Bridges, 4, and Michelle Hallet. They are all from Prairie Grove.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Gracie Marler, left, and Natalia Culley, both 10th graders at Prairie Grove High School, organized a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement through an instagram post. About 15 people walked from the state park to Mock Park in downtown Prairie Grove on June 4, carrying signs and waving to vehicles passing by.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Madison Straham, an 11th grader at Prairie Grove High School, makes a sign for a peaceful protest last week in Prairie Grove for Black Lives Matter. Those who wanted to participate met at the state park to make signs. They held a prayer vigil before marching to downtown Prairie Grove.