PRAIRIE GROVE -- Two young men, Charles Edwards, 19, and Kayden Williamson, 19, both of Prairie Grove, have been arrested in connection with breaking or entering a vehicle, a felony, and theft of property, according to a Prairie Grove police report.

The report states that the department received a call from the victim who discovered someone had broken into her vehicle on the morning of June 3. She was missing folding chairs, DVDs, a gym bag with equipment and medicine. The victim said she found one of her purple latex gloves in the driveway, along with soda containers. An airpod, which did not belong to the victim, was found inside the vehicle.

No suspects were identified at the time but another Prairie Grove officer recalled seeing two males at a nearby car wash that morning around 4 a.m. According to the police report, the surveillance video from the car wash showed two males stumbling around at the car wash and showed they purchased two Sprites and a Coca-Cola drink from the vending machine, the same type soda cans found at the victim's house. The video showed one of the suspects was wearing airpods, like the airpod found inside the victim's vehicle.

Police were able to identify the suspects in the car wash video as Edwards and Williamson.

Police questioned both suspects separately and they admitted to not remembering much that night because of drugs and/or alcohol. The property missing from the vehicle was recovered at Williams' house.

Both were arrested and then taken to Washington County Detention Center for booking and a court date. The stolen property was returned to the victim.