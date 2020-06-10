LINCOLN
Chicken Rod Car Show Canceled
The 2020 Chicken Rod National Car Show, sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, has been canceled this year because of the covid-19 crisis. Chamber officials, after discussions with others, reviewed the governor's directives for outdoor venues and decided the best move would be to cancel this year. All sponsorships will be transferred to the 2021 car show.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.