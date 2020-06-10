Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
What's Happening by Lynn Kutter | June 10, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

LINCOLN

Chicken Rod Car Show Canceled

The 2020 Chicken Rod National Car Show, sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, has been canceled this year because of the covid-19 crisis. Chamber officials, after discussions with others, reviewed the governor's directives for outdoor venues and decided the best move would be to cancel this year. All sponsorships will be transferred to the 2021 car show.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT