SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Farmington alumna, Jayme Kutter, played four seasons of softball for the Lady Cardinals. She wore jersey No. 16 and played left field. During her 2011 senior season, she appeared in 36 games batting .413 with 43 hits in 104 at-bats, 9 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .491, helping the Lady Cardinals win a conference championship, District 4A-1 crown, 4A North Regional title and the Class 4A State softball championship.

There’s something special about being a Lady Cardinal softball player, and there is so much more to it than simply playing a game. Although I will always remember winning the 2011 state championship game, it is the relationships I built off the field that I remember most.

To the senior class of 2020, I pray that you too have been blessed by the special bond of being on this team and playing for a program that is so deeply rooted in legacy and tradition. Although your senior season was taken from you, you will always be a Lady Cardinal.

You have persevered through a season that is far more difficult than any of the four seasons that I played during my time at Farmington. I won’t pretend to know the anger and hurt you feel about the loss of your senior season. I am so sorry it was taken from you.

I pray that this season will not only be characterized by loss, but also by strength and perseverance. Romans 5:3-4 states, “We also rejoice in our afflictions, because we know that affliction produces endurance, endurance produces proven character, and proven character produces hope.”

I pray that you would allow this circumstance to produce in you endurance, character, and hope. I do not know each of you personally, but we are a part of the same team. I am praying for you during this difficult time.

— Jayme Kutter (Doss)

Senior Class 2011

AFTER GRADUATING FROM FARMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL IN 2011, JAYME ATTENDED HENDERSON STATE AND MARRIED HER HIGH SCHOOL CLASSMATE, BLAKE KUTTER. SHE TAUGHT THIRD GRADE FOR TWO YEARS IN SOUTH FLORIDA WHILE BLAKE ATTENDED SEMINARY. BLAKE IS NOW YOUTH PASTOR AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, OF CONYERS, GA.,

WHILE JAYME IS A STAY-AT-HOME MOM RAISING A TWO-YEAR OLD DAUGHTER AND EXPECTING A NEW BABY IN JULY.