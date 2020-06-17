LINCOLN — Lincoln recently announced the hiring of various coaches, filling several vacancies on the Wolves’ staff.

Baseball

Lincoln’s new head baseball coach is J. Micheal Keith, whose family includes, wife Bree; daughters Arya, 3; and Sloane, who is now nearly a month old. Keith replaces Hunter Corbell, who resigned after the 2020 season which was canceled due to the covid-19 crisis after Lincoln played five games.

Keith comes to Lincoln from Watson’s Chapel at Pine Bluff. He coached the 5A Central Wildcats to a state tournament appearance in 2019. Watson’s Chapel went 3-2 during the covid-19 shortened 2020 season.

The Wolves also welcomed coach Josiah Hunnicutt and his family, wife, Alena; daughter, Willa, and sons, Jett and Jasper.

Volleyball

A pair of second-year teachers at Lincoln will fill vacancies on the volleyball staff following the resignation of Heath Slamons, who served as head coach during the 2019 season.

Brittany Engel takes over the volleyball program as head coach for the upcoming fall 2020 season while Elzie Fields assumes the role of assistant volleyball coach. Engel teaches fifth grade math while Fields teaches English at the high school.

Michelle Lumsargis served as junior high head coach and assistant varsity coach in 2019.