An ancient text reads, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.” Solomon wrote these words in Proverbs. Solomon was the wisest man in the world. His words are recorded for us in our sacred book, the Holy Bible. It clearly states that a nation will be promoted, blessed, lifted up, respected, made prosperous… if righteousness prevails. America right now is looking embarrassed, ashamed, despised. Why? Because we’ve swept the issue of racial justice under the rug for too long. Good people are standing up to say it needs to change.

How important is righteousness? Does equal justice under the law matter to God? I believe it does. Some issues transcend politics. Some things are bigger than whether you are a Democrat or Republican. As a Christian and Bible believer, I must come to terms with a Higher Law. What does God say about it?

Paramount moral issues are still being fought in the United States. One is our national birth defect – racism. It has been present in America for centuries. The other is the issue of abortion on demand (killing unborn babies for easy birth control). I maintain that no politician can be fair, just, or right if they are in favor of killing innocent babies. Likewise, I believe no politician can have the favor of God (or my vote) if they tolerate racism. And remember, reverse racism is just as wicked as white racism. All racial hatred is a sin.

About the time the new coronavirus was starting in the United States, I was recording a video broadcast. On my YouTube channel, I told about a recurring picture, something spiritual I was glimpsing in prayer. It was an angel standing over America holding a drawn sword.

The two times in the Bible that an angel appeared with a sword were in the Old Testament, once with Balaam and once with Joshua. In both cases, the angel was armed and dangerous, not a nice messenger; a warrior. A battle line was drawn. God was looking for the right response before the man could safely proceed. America is facing just such a time.

I recently watched the movie “Just Mercy” with my wife. It was troubling to see but deeply moving. I recommend it to any adult. Sadly, many white Americans are not conscious of racial bias. They have no idea how prejudice has distorted our legal system. The arm of the law doesn’t enforce justice equally. Too many blacks are imprisoned. Nine percent of African-American men on death row have been proven not guilty and were released. How many poor men or minorities were executed before they could get (or afford) real justice? Is that fair?

None of what I am saying excuses lawlessness or mayhem. Riots, looting, assault, and robbery are wrong. Stealing and murder violate God’s commandments. No one gets a pass. If you break the law, you ought to be arrested and should go to trial. What I am saying is, if you are black in America, and you break the law, the odds of you getting impartial justice aren’t good. President Trump did sign a major criminal justice reform bill that partially addressed this very issue.

Reform is urgently needed. The work must be done because America needs God’s help. Without divine blessing, we’ll deteriorate socially and economically and slide into an increasingly uncertain future. I am praying for our nation. Like the brave revolutionaries who founded America, I appeal to heaven. May the Lord give us all moral courage to insist on justice.

RON WOOD IS A RETIRED PASTOR AND AUTHOR. CONTACT HIM AT WOOD.STONE. [email protected] OR VISIT WWW.TOUCHEDBYGRACE.ORG OR FOLLOW HIM AT TOUCHED BY GRACE ON FACEBOOK. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.