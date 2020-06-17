Hattie Louella Glass

Hattie Louella Glass, 91, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 5, 1928, in Stuttgart, Ark., the daughter of William and Melissa (Shaw) Wilson. She was a member of the Summers Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kennith Glass; two sons, John Tollett and Chauncey “Leon” Tollett; one daughter, Angela Tollett; four grandchildren, Joshua Tollett, Dustin Glass, Rachel Tollett and Lacey Tollett; and one great-grandson, Zachary.

Survivors include four children, Curtis Tollett of Holdenville, Okla., Thurman Tollett of Lincoln, Ark., Dennis Glass and his wife Tracee of Lincoln and Lawana Smith and her husband Tommy of Fordyce, Ark.; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Cox Cemetery in Morrow, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Donald Griscom

Donald Griscom, 84, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Lincoln, the son of Floyd Raymond and Theo (Campbell) Griscom. He was a lifelong resident of Lincoln. He graduated from Lincoln Schools in 1953. Shortly after high school he started hauling canned milk for PET. He continued to haul milk for 62 years. He knew every dairy family in Washington County, Ark., and Adair County, Okla. It was his daily priority to pick up each and every producer’s milk, no matter the situation, even the weather did not stop his commitment to his dairy producers. In 1990, for 28 years, his son Curtis joined him in the milk hauling business.

In 1963 he purchased land on Sugar Hill Road and set an apple orchard which he farmed for 38 years. His life of farming also included beef cattle farms in Lincoln and Cincinnati, Ark. He and his wife Barbara Mileur Griscom were married in 1964.

He didn’t enjoy many activities but was known for his love of trot-lining for catfish, quail hunting and pitching continuous “ringers” while playing horseshoes. Two of his favorite companions were his hunting dogs, June and Amber.

He will be remembered for his honesty and work ethic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Theo Campbell Griscom; and one granddaughter, Mary Madeline Griscom.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara Griscom; one daughter, Cara Griscom Wilhite and husband Darren; one son, Curtis Griscom and wife Becki; six grandchildren, Ariel Wilhite, Mallory Wilhite, Rhiannon Wilhite, Clay Griscom, Clark Griscom and Coleman Griscom.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 2020, at Beaty Cemetery in Lincoln.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Lois Ruth Kinion

Lois Ruth Kinion, 81, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Topeka, Kan., the daughter of Willie Edward and Sigrid Francis (Eubanks) Hamby. She started the first Kindergarden program in Prairie Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Aubrey Kinion Sr.

Survivors include three children, Aubrey Kinion Jr. and wife Debbie of Prairie Grove, Sherry Gore of Branson, Mo., and Mark Kinion of Fayetteville; one sister, Jeanie Utley of Bartlesville, Okla.; four grandchildren, Bradley Gore and wife Samantha of Branson, Kendra Estelle Gore of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Ashley Kinion Oeler and her husband Karl of Golden, Colo., and A.J. Kinion and his wife Kacey of Prairie Grove; one great-grandson, Landon Tate Oeler.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Union Star Cemetery in West Fork, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Amber Nichole Miller

Amber Nichole Miller, 36, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed from this life Friday, June 5, 2020.

She was born June 9, 1983, in Springdale, Ark. She served her country for seven years in the Air Force as an air traffic controller. Following her service in the Air Force, she returned to school, graduating as a registered nurse and worked in an oncology clinic. She attended Fellowship Bible Church in Fayetteville.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur Miller, Edythe Miller, Mike Morio and Lue Ellen Morio.

She is survived by her parents, James and Beth Miller of Fayetteville; sisters, Jordan Miller of Little Rock, Morgan Ganoung (Jordon) of Rogers; brother, Mason Miller of Fayetteville; boyfriend, Nathan Snarr of Prairie Grove; grandparents, Loretta and Lorin Oxford of Rogers; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her fur babies Tucker and Max.

Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Miller Cemetery on Willoughby Road in Fayetteville. The guidelines of social distancing as well as using a mask were followed. Memorials are preferred to Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale, AR 72762, www.hopecancerresources.org.

An online guest book is available at www.nelsonberna.com.

Nelson Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Martha Lauren Ousley

Martha Lauren Ousley, 67, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born June 23, 1952, in Tucson, Ariz., the daughter of Jack H. and Beverly June (McGovney) Barker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack Barker; and one sister, Ramona Barker.

Survivors include her husband John E. Ousley; three children, James Maberry, Richard Maberry and Kelly Maberry; two stepdaughters, Candace Parker and her husband Eric, and Cassandra Ousley; one brother, Norman Barker; four sisters, Beverly Bottoms, Cheryl Farris, Wendy Baker and Cindy Archer; seven grandchildren, Brittney Maberry, Ashley Kirk, Jenna Maberry, Korbin Parker, Suriana Ousley, Wesley Parker and William “Liam” Wiedenhoeft; two great-grandchildren, Ryder Kirk and Abilene Kirk; second mom to Gina Ljubec; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

James Benjamin (J.B.) Traylor

James Benjamin (J.B.) Traylor, 89, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Katherine’s Place in Fayetteville.

He was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Ratcliff, Ark., the son of Dencie and Cordia (Lee) Traylor. He was a member and elder of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove, Ark. He owned J.B. Traylor Building Supplies, was Assistant Chief of Police of Prairie Grove under Marshall Jack Neal and served as reserve deputy for Washington County Sheriff’s office under Sheriff Bill Long. He was a member of the Prairie Grove Volunteer Fire Department and also served on the Prairie Grove School Board. He had also worked as a car salesman for many years and a sales representative for Moorman Food. He loved his farm and his cattle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eucal Traylor and Cyril Traylor; two sisters, Charlene Dempsey and Claudine Sikes; a son-in-law, Randy Smith; one grandson-in-law, Trey Preston; and three wives, Nellie Dean Bartholomew, Cleta Pierce Bartholomew and Shirley Collins Harrelson.

Survivors include his son, Mike Traylor and his wife Marianna of Prairie Grove; his daughter, Marsha Smith and her husband Dave Donahue of Decatur, Ark.; two stepsons, Bill Harrelson and his wife Janet of Fayetteville, and Jim Harrelson and his wife Mary of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one grandson, Scott Traylor and his wife Leslie of Prairie Grove; four granddaughters, Megan Preston of Farmington, Amanda Smith and her husband Doug Reynolds of Rogers, DeAnna Berner and her husband Matt of Prairie Grove, and Kim Traylor of Centerton; one stepgrandson; two stepgranddaughters; four great-grandsons; five great-granddaughters; one step-great-grandson; two step-great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Wash Co Enterprise Leader , Wednesday, June 17, 2020