FARMINGTON — Two vehicles and a dump truck were involved in an accident on U.S. Highway 62 earlier this month but no one was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to Farmington police.

The accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, when a 2005 Ford 500 driven by Bradley Woolsey of Lincoln was traveling west on Highway 62 in the slow lane. Woolsey switched lanes and hit the front of the dump truck traveling west in the inside lane owned by Scorpion Trucking Inc., of Cave Springs.

The accident caused Woolsey’s vehicle to spin 180 degrees and hit a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling east on U.S. 62. The Jeep rolled over from the impact. Both the Ford and Jeep vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The police report indicated that Woolsey did not have an apparent injury and the driver of the Jeep could have possible injuries from the accident.

No one was cited but Woolsey was found at fault due to improper lane change, according to the police report.