FARMINGTON — Starbucks is proposing to build a new coffee shop in Farmington at the corner of Angus Lane and Main Street.

Farmington Planning Commission’s June 22 agenda includes a large scale development plan that shows a Starbucks coffee shop at 297 W. Main St., and a proposed fast food restaurant next to it at 281 W. Main St.

The agenda also includes a large scale development plan from Pedal Pops frozen fruit bars for Phase 1 of an expansion proposal to provide a place for about five food trucks with an outside seating area in the middle of the parked trucks.

Starbucks would be located on what is identified in the large scale plan as Lot A, which is about .96 acre in size. The building would have 2,212 square feet with 30 total parking spaces.

It would have two entrances, one from Angus Lane and another from Main Street. Both these entrances also would provide access to the proposed fast food restaurant. The plan for the fast food restaurant shows a total of 21 parking spaces. The name of the restaurant is not identified in the plan.

Rick McGraw with Harrison French and Associates architectural firm is listed as architects for the project. He could not be reached last week for more information about the project.

The large scale development plan shows that both parcels are owned by Farmington JK LLC. According to the Washington County assessor’s website, Farmington JK purchased the property at 297 W. Main St., on Sept. 20, 2016, from Larry and Norma Stephens for an estimated $286,000. Farmington JK purchased the lot next door on June 14, 2016, from William Curtsinger for an estimated $210,000.

The address for Farmington JK LLC is on Bethel Blacktop Road in Farmington, according to the county website.

Pedal Pops, located at 169 W. Main St., offers all natural frozen fruit pops that are created on site. Mike Thompson opened his business more than eight years ago from the seat of a tricycle in Bentonville. He purchased his property in Farmington in 2018, and opened last year.

Thompson’s large scale development is for .31 acres and shows locations for food trucks, sidewalks and a paved parking lot, along with landscaping.

He said phase 1 is part of his plan to eventually install a new storage container building that would be used to rent retail space. When that building is finished, he said he would continue to have two or three food trucks on the property.

Farmington Planning Commission approved a variance request for Thompson for this property on Sept. 23, 2019. Variances approved by the commission allow Thompson to have a 24-foot setback on Bois D-Arc Street, instead of 50 feet, and a 15-foot side and rear setback, instead of a 25-foot setback.

In addition to owning the Farmington store, Thompson has a Pedal Pops food truck that he uses to travel to different events.